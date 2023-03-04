Ja Morant has come under fire quite frequently as of late, and his actions have finally caught up to him. After flashing a gun on his Instagram Live early on Saturday morning, the Memphis Grizzlies opted to suspend Morant for at least two games, further adding to the string of drama that has surrounded Morant off the court lately.

Ja Morant has also been accused of threatening a mall security guard and pulling out a gun and assaulting a 17-year old boy. It’s safe to say that Morant isn’t exactly a popular figure in many circles right now, and as a result, once news of his suspension came out fans were at it again on Twitter roasting Morant for his foolish decisions.

NBA just suspended Ja Morant for the game vs Lakers on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/cU8OClmXm9 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 4, 2023

Ja Morant getting ready to go out pic.twitter.com/zkVAmC3tPx — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) March 4, 2023

Ja Morant after these two games 😂😂

pic.twitter.com/qPVubOcHru — Coach James 🇭🇹 (@JamesEdrick3) March 4, 2023

Ja Morant trying to get into the NBA facility Tommorow

pic.twitter.com/0K8cCqYUub — 𝑩𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@PickSixSauce) March 4, 2023

Ja Morant when he finally gets to take a mugshot. pic.twitter.com/fAbSrzCVKK — Junior Met (@seniorcubs) March 4, 2023

Ja Morant has seemingly forgotten that he’s a star NBA player, and it’s rather unsurprising to see him pick up a suspension as a result of his actions. Of course, the reactions flowing in were rather humorous, and they should have been expected based on the initial reactions to Morant’s ridiculous actions over the past few days.

Whether or not Morant faces more discipline for his actions than this two-game suspension remains to be seen, but his standing in the NBA isn’t exactly firm right now. Morant has really got to clean up his act, because his poor decision-making is affecting people off the court, and now on the court in his Grizzlies teammates. This certainly appears to be a fluid situation, so it will be worth seeing if there’s more discipline in store for Morant in the coming days and weeks.