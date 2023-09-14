There is so much uncertainty clouding the Memphis Grizzlies heading into the 2023-24 NBA season due to Ja Morant's 25-game suspension to begin the campaign. Memphis actually had a stellar 20-5 record without Morant in 2021-22, but that was an anomaly. This past season, the narrative that the Grizzlies are just as good without Morant was nixed as they went just 11-10 with the star point guard not in uniform. Nonetheless, it seems like the Grizzlies star is ready to move forward and just play ball.

The Grizzlies already made an offseason move by acquiring Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics. Smart should be a valuable addition to this team that needs veteran toughness. The 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year could be the one to bring back Grit-and-Grind to this Grizzlies franchise. Still, Memphis might need to make more moves to further upgrade its roster as it navigates through the first third of the season without Morant.

With that said, here are two way-too-early trades the Grizzlies must pull off in the 2023-24 season.

Grizzlies receive: OG Anunoby

Raptors receive: Luke Kennard, Santi Aldama, 2024 first round pick

The Toronto Raptors are poised to usher in a new era following the firing of Nick Nurse and the departure of Fred VanVleet. As such, trade rumors surrounding its veterans like Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby have floated around this 2023 offseason. Siakam could also be an intriguing target for Taylor Jenkins' squad, but the price to acquire the All-NBA power forward will be steep. With that, the Grizzlies could target their other forward OG Anunoby, who should be attainable at a cheaper price.

With this, the Grizzlies give up Luke Kennard, Santi Aldama, and their 2024 first-round pick to acquire the All-Defensive forward from Toronto. Anunoby had one of the better years of his career this past 2022-23 season. In 67 games, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three. He also led the league in steals per game (1.9).

Anunoby has become one of the better 3-and-D players in the NBA. But while he functions best as a stand-still shooter on offense, the 26-year-old has improved enough to become a decent shot creator off the dribble.

Nonetheless, adding Anunoby would give the Grizzlies a devastating defensive lineup that features the last two DPOYs in Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr. along with a rock solid perimeter defender in Desmond Bane. His presence should give the Grizzlies enough leeway to win games on the defensive end while they wait for the return of Ja Morant sometime in December.

Nets receive: Luke Kennard, two second round picks

If the Grizzlies are unable to land Anunoby, a similar, yet cheaper option would be Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets. It remains to be seen whether Brooklyn will actually look to compete this season after they traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during last season's trade deadline. However, they did acquire a rising star in Mikal Bridges, who could breakout as this upcoming season's Most Improved Player.

Nonetheless, the Grizzlies could try to give Nets GM Sean Marks a call on Finney-Smith's availability. It shouldn't take much to acquire the 30-year-old. Perhaps a package of Luke Kennard and a couple of second rounders would be enough for the Nets to part ways with the 6-foot-7 wing.

Finney-Smith carries a lot of what Anunoby can bring to the table in terms of defense and three-point shooting. DFS' three-point shooting did dip in 2022-23 to just 33.7 percent, but he did shoot over 39 percent from beyond the arc the two seasons before.

If Finney-Smith is available, Memphis should really consider going after him.