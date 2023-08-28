Ja Morant had quite the offseason for himself, huh. The Memphis Grizzlies star was the subject of criticism over the course of the offseason for various reasons. These include a reported assault of a teenager and two documented cases of him live streaming while holding a gun. Morant's public image has taken a significant dip.

It seems like Morant is doing his best to repair his soiled image, though. Lately, we haven't heard a lot from the Grizzlies star. Given what he's been in the news for before, that's most certainly a good thing. To top it off, Ja Morant posted a set of workout photos with him wearing tees with messages on them. (from ClutchPoints)

Ja Morant has been in the lab working out in shirts that read: “gratitude”

“rebirth”

"rebirth"

"accountability"

Morant was ridiculed by NBA fans in the last few months, and some of that was warranted. The Grizzlies star found himself in ridiculous situations over and over, situations that an NBA player shouldn't find themselves in. In fact, the NBA suspended him for 25 games, in large part due to his actions off the court.

Still, that doesn't mean the Grizzlies fans should stop rooting for Ja Morant. What he did was unacceptable, yes, but people can change. It's easy to forget before all this drama, but Morant was one of the most likable young players in the league. If he cleans up his act off the court and avoids trouble, he'll be a darling once again.

As for the start of the season, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to win games without Ja Morant at the helm. That's not going to be easy, but Memphis has experience with that already. We'll see how the team plays without their All-Star point guard.