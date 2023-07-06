The Memphis Grizzlies' 2023 offseason has been a busy one, to say the least. Amid Ja Morant's suspension, a major trade and a few big free agency decisions, the Grizzlies might not be done rounding out their roster for the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose were added to the Grizzlies' roster. Tyus Jones and Dillon Brooks were subtracted. Desmond Bane inked a five-year, $207 million extension. What might be next for the Grizzlies in 2023 free agency?

Memphis is over the salary cap, but there are still cheap options available. One such free agent, Terence Davis, could make for a good fit with the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies haven't been linked to Terence Davis in free agency. The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors are considered to be among Davis' potential landing spots, according to HoopsHype. Given his skill set combined with what Memphis needs, Davis is a bargain-bin free agent worthy of being targeted by the Grizzlies.

Davis just completed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Sacramento Kings. He played 64 games and made five starts for the Kings last season. Davis averaged 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.1 minutes per game.

Last season was the least productive year of Davis' NBA career. The offensive-minded shooting guard earned limited minutes for a Sacramento team that didn't need any more scoring. The Kings posted the highest offensive rating of all time.

Davis has more to offer than what he showed during his final regular season in Sacramento. It gives the Grizzlies a chance to find a relative steal in free agency.

Davis had some big moments in the playoffs when he was finally given playing time. After totaling just 13 minutes in the first five games of the Kings' first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, Davis scored 21 points over 45 minutes in Game 6 and Game 7. When Sacramento was eliminated in Game 7, Davis made four of his 10 attempts from 3-point range.

While the Kings needed to add defense to an offense-first team, the Grizzlies are in the opposite situation. Memphis had the worst offensive rating of any Western Conference team in the playoffs. The Grizzlies couldn't buy a bucket in the half-court when they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in a six-game, first-round series. Memphis shot 31.2% from 3-point range.

Davis is a career 36.6% 3-point shooter. When he averaged a career-high 21.5 minutes per game in the 2020-2021 campaign, Davis averaged 11.1 points on 37.2% shooting from behind the arc. The 26-year-old could be a much-needed offensive spark plug off the bench for Memphis, particularly in the first 25 games when Morant is serving his suspension.

The trade for Smart gives Memphis veteran leadership. The signing of Rose does the same, though it's unclear how much the former MVP has left in the tank. The Grizzlies are still in need of more scoring. When it comes to cheap options in free agency, Davis is near the top of the list.

Perhaps most importantly, Davis showed that he wasn't afraid to take big shots in the playoffs. Role players often shrink from the moment when the pressure is on. At the very least, the Grizzlies know that Davis is a capable shooter who will be ready to pull the trigger if he receives minutes in the postseason.

Despite how poorly their season ended, the Grizzlies are not far away from being a legitimate championship contender. Davis is good enough to play a small role on a team that makes a deep playoff run.