The Denver Nuggets' 2023 championship run highlights an encouraging trend that's occurred in the NBA over the last half-decade: no longer do only a handful of teams enter each season with a realistic chance of winning the title. The Nuggets are the fifth team in the last five years to win the championship. Don't be shocked if that streak extends to six by the end of the 2024 NBA Finals.

The days of super-teams stacked with a trio of All-NBA players appear to be over. Injuries, constant player movement and the variance that comes along with the increase in 3-point attempts has made the playoffs more unpredictable than ever. The eventual 2024 NBA Finals winner might be a team that isn't on the radar as a top title contender at the start of the offseason.

What are some teams that might fit that description? The Nuggets and Miami Heat aren't options after meeting in the 2023 NBA Finals. The same goes for the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, following their conference finals appearances. The Milwaukee Bucks have the best 2024 NBA Finals odds of any Eastern Conference team at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers are among the top six contenders, according to the odds less than 24 hours after Denver won the 2023 NBA Finals.

One-third of the league has +2700 odds or better to win next year's title. A true long shot would have to fall outside of that category.

Let's take a look at three two sneaky teams that could win the 2024 NBA Finals.

It's easy to dismiss the Grizzlies' 2024 NBA Finals hopes, given their disastrous finish to the 2022-2023 season and what's to come. Sandwiched in between their first-round playoff elimination is a pair of Ja Morant suspensions. The latest of which could potentially cost Morant a significant portion of the 2023-2024 season. Fortunately for the Grizzlies, the 2024 NBA Finals will likely be played several months after their best player is eligible to return.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently told Pat McAfee he would be surprised if Morant missed half the season. Let's say Morant is suspended for 30 games. That leaves Memphis 52 games to earn a playoff spot. It could be more than enough time for the Grizzlies to climb up the West standings.

The Grizzlies are the only West team that has won more than 50 games in each of the last two seasons. Memphis did it with Morant missing 28% of the team's games. The Grizzlies were wrecked by injuries to Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams this past regular season. Two years ago, Morant's injury in the second round of the playoffs essentially ended the Grizzlies' championship hopes. Even then, the Grizzlies pushed the eventual champion Warriors to six games. In this year's playoffs, Memphis had as much success against the Los Angeles Lakers as the Warriors.

Memphis needs to mature. One impediment to that maturity, Dillon Brooks, is on his way out and could bring back a valuable piece in a sign-and-trade. The Grizzlies have plenty of draft picks available to swap for an impact player. What if Morant stays out of trouble and Memphis finally has some injury luck? A trio of Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane on an elite defensive team has the makings of a championship contender.

The Kings had a similar 2023 season as the Grizzlies, albeit without off-the-court controversy from their star player. Sacramento's young core led by a dynamic point guard, earned the No. 3 seed in the West, only to be eliminated in the first round by a veteran-laden team with a championship pedigree. With some experience under their belt and another year of seasoning, the Kings have a chance to take a major step forward in 2024.

Sacramento had the NBA's best offense in the regular season. Their 118.6 offensive rating was the best in league history. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis were both top-11 NBA MVP finishers. Fox is only 25 years old, suggesting he can get even better. Keegan Murray has the greatest room for improvement. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft showed All-Star potential, particularly towards the end of the playoffs.

At least one notable addition might be needed for a Kings' 2024 NBA Finals run to become a reality. Sacramento likely isn't good enough defensively to win a championship. Upgrading Harrison Barnes' spot in the starting lineup might do the trick. Even if the team largely remains unchanged, Sacramento could simply be better by having one more year to develop as a group. There's at least a chance that the Kings' young core has what it takes to turn into a special group that can make a title push.

The West has been more unpredictable than the East since Kevin Durant left the Warriors. Four different teams have made the NBA Finals in four years. Maybe 2024 is the Kings' turn to shine.