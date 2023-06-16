Ja Morant was officially given a 25 game suspension on Friday by the NBA. In terms of how the Memphis Grizzlies are going to respond in regards to their roster, NBA insider Zach Lowe believes that they won't do a thing, via NBA Today.

"There's nothing that they could really do except hope that Ja [Morant] makes the changes that he said… I don't really think anything has to change to be honest." Zach Lowe on the Grizzlies roster preparation for Ja's suspension. (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/JhBSc127kw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 16, 2023

“There's nothing they can really do besides hope Ja makes the changes…for now you hope for the best, you have a great backup point guard…ride out 25 games, continue building…we can look back at this as a small challenge they have to overcome…I don't think really anything has to change to be honest.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Zach Lowe is adamant that the Grizzlies still have a great roster and are on the trajectory towards becoming a great team, so they can just plan on gutting through Ja Morant's suspension and feeling better on the other side. He has a point, as the Grizzlies were pretty solid without Morant this season and definitely have one of the deeper rosters in the NBA.

One point given is the presence of Tyus Jones and how he is considered one of the best backup point guards in the NBA. In fact, Tyus Jones could probably be a starter for many teams, so if any team was going to lose someone like the caliber player Ja Morant is, the Grizzlies are that team.

Despite the Grizzlies ability to withstand this suspension, this is undoubtedly the last straw. If the off the court issues continue after this next Ja Morant suspension, do not be surprised to see the Grizzlies consider moving in a different direction for the future of their organization.