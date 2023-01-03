By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was hit with a lawsuit stemming from an alleged violent incident with a minor. The altercation was said to have occurred during a pickup basketball game months before the 2022-23 NBA season.

The court records indicate that the case against Morant, which was filed in September, is considered sealed, according to TMZ Sports. The report, however, does go into detail about what allegedly happened from the perspective of both parties involved.

The 17-year-old accuser alleges that he was in Ja Morant’s home participating in a pickup game last July 26 when things got “heated” between him and the 23-year-old Grizzlies star. The minor threw a basketball at Morant, which escalated things further, per police records linked to the lawsuit acquired by TMZ.

“The plaintiff, according to the docs, said the argument became heated, and he threw a basketball at Morant — ‘accidentally’ hitting him in the face. The teenager said the Grizzlies point guard then approached him, put his chin on his shoulder, and asked a bystander ‘Should I do it to him?’ The teen says Morant then struck him ‘with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground.'”

The accuser also claims that another man joined Morant and the two laid into him while on the floor.

Ja Morant, on the other hand, claims that he acted in self-defense. The thrown ball was said to be no mere “accidental” hit that knocked him in the head as the teenager started walking threateningly toward him and also shouted threats as he was escorted off the premises.

Both sides indicated that the fracas was broken up by spectators on the sidelines.

Morant has yet to comment on the issue as his Grizzlies remain right in the thick of things for the Western Conference’s top seed.