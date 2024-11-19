The Memphis Grizzlies are still waiting on Ja Morant's latest imaging results but Taylor Jenkins has the patchwork rotations roaring along in top gear. Jaren Jackson Jr. has played a huge part in keeping the Grizzlies competitive in the unforgiving Western Conference playoff race. However, the 25-year-old former NBA Defensive Player of the Year is deflecting the praise despite leading the shorthanded Grizzlies this season.

One stat brought a smile and some longwinded answers from the former All-Star. In fact, hearing that the Grizzlies got 18 first-half assists in a win over the Denver Nuggets brought a grin to whoever heard the stat. Grizzlies reserves Jake LaRavia and Scotty Pippen Jr. perked up immediately for example. Jackson Jr. told ClutchPoints the shared successes go beyond the court, and he hopes the trend can continue in the upcoming NBA Cup game which is also a rematch against the visiting Nuggets.

“That's great. We love it when we get assists. That means everybody is eating and the ball is moving,” Jackson Jr. replied. “It was great (against the Nuggets) and we wanted to keep that going in the second half. When the ball gets stagnant is when teams come back on us but we are growing together (on and off the court).”

Jackson Jr. may need some help against Nikola Jokic (personal reasons) should the NBA MVP return from a leave of absence. Zach Edey (ankle) has been ruled out, meaning Jay Huff will have to step up in a big way when Jackson Jr. takes a rest. However, there are times when Tayor Jenkins may pair Jackson Jr. with Huff to pull off a twin-towers look. Jackson Jr. is ready, never worried, when those situations come along.

“I feel like I can play with anybody.,” Jackson Jr. stressed. “I feel like I can mesh with any other big well.”

Jaylen Wells, Vince Williams Jr., and Scotty Pippen Jr. as the trio tries to fill the void left by Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, and Desmond Bane. The entire squad is thankful that no strangers are rotating through the squad as was the case last season. Jackson Jr. explained why he appreciates the effort, energy, and consistency coming off the bench this year.

“They want to prove their worth, they want to win games, but (the players) were just meeting each other,” Jackson Jr. noted. “This year it's like we are playing a bunch of guys but it is kind of a set team. Not everybody is flying in and out of the rotations. I think the mentality now is guys will go harder in shorter stints because we know we have backup and that's the way we are coached to play. You have to really give it your all at all times.”

Grizzlies give Jaren Jackson Jr. freedom to fire away

The mentality on display from the reserves has lightened the load on Jackson Jr., who is making an early case for All-NBA consideration. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 28 points over the last five games, largely due to a lack of concern on the other end of the court. There are fewer fires to put out on defense, leading to more scoring opportunities on offense.

“What takes the pressure off of us is the fact that those same people guard really well,” Jackson Jr. boasted. “When I think of Scotty, Jaylen, Vince, and even Des though he has other responsibilities offensively, we've got dudes out there that really take the pressure off of us defensively.”

“I don't know the percentages but talent, effort is a big part. How it's done and how we do it is the other part. I think it is all of that combined,” Jackson Jr. added. “A lot of player movement is designed in the offense but without the right personnel, things can get stagnant. I think everybody in this locker room can bring different things. We are very versatile.”

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s most recognizable change to the game is usually seen in transition. Top of the key trailing three-pointers have become a staple of the Grizzlies offense for all three big men. Jenkins needs Jackson Jr. to lead by example, but that did not sound like it would be a problem after a November 17 win over the Nuggets.

“I'm going to keep taking them,” Jackson Jr. declared. “And I've got to make more of them, that's really what I have to do…I've got to have (that three-point shot) because people are going to end up backing up. They want to take the paint away from me and don't want me to get downhill, turn the corner, or back down in the paint.”