The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road to take on the Utah Jazz Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Grizzlies-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Grizzlies are struggling without Ja Morant as he serves his suspension. They are 0-4, and three of those losses have been by less than 10 points. Desmond Bane is the leading scorer, and he is having a good year despite the poor record. He is scoring 25.5 points per game, and Bane has 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. Jaren Jackson Jr is a presence in the paint. He is blocking 2.8 shots per game.

The Jazz are 1-3 to begin the year, and two of those losses have been by more than 10 points. Lauri Markkanen is having a fantastic season, and should make another All-Star appearance. He is averaging 25.0 points, and 9.8 rebounds per game. He is the only player on the team scoring more than 14.0 points per game. John Collins is averaging a double-double while Talen Horton-Tucker leads the team in assists.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Jazz Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +2 (-110)

Utah Jazz: -2 (-110)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Memphis, KJZZ-TV

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Memphis relies on Desmond Bane to help them win. Jackson Jr, and Marcus Smart are also playing well. However, the Grizzlies have failed to win. With those three playing well, the Grizzlies are scoring just 106.0 points per game. That is not going to be enough to win in a high-scoring Western Conference. The Grizzlies have only put up 110 points once this season, and that is not a recipe for success. Memphis needs to put up 110+ points if they want to cover this spread.

Memphis does a few things that will help them out in this game. Rebounding is one of those things. The Grizzlies do not allow opponents to get second-chance buckets. They are good on the defensive glass, and that will be good for them in this game. Not allowing the Jazz to take extra shots is going to be key. To go along with their blocks, and steals, the Grizzlies should be able to hold the Jazz to under 115 points in this game.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz should have a fun offensive game in this one. The Grizzlies give up 114.3 points per game, which puts their defense towards the bottom half of the NBA. The Grizzlies also allow opponents to shoot for a pretty high percentage, especially from beyond the arc. Opponents are shooting 41.4 percent from three against the Grizzlies this season. The three is not a strong part of the Jazz's offense, but they should be able to knock a few down in this game. Memphis gives up a lot of open shots, and the Jazz will knock those down. Markkanen will not be the only one to have a good game against the Grizzlies.

Final Grizzlies-Jazz Prediction & Pick

I think this is going to be a close game. These are two teams that could be good, but they are struggling hard. The spread in this game is not large, so it is going to be a coin flip. With that said, I like the Grizzlies to cover this spread. I do think the under will hit, as well.

Final Grizzlies-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies +2 (-110), 225.5 (-110)