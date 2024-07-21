NBA Summer League gyms are a caldron of players, executives, support staff, media personalities, fans, and coaches. Those coaches cannot be forgotten and they are being evaluated as well. Scouts watch more than just the players filling stat sheets as Summer League runs can turn into a disjointed mess quickly if teams are not careful. Memphis Grizzlies head coach Jason March has done well keeping an experienced squad on task in making the Las Vegas NBA2k25 Summer League Championship Game.

This is not the first time March will play for a mid-summer championship. He led the Grizzlies to a title back in 2015's Orlando Summer League.

It's quite the accomplishment for a basketball lifer who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns before landing with the Grizzlies. March has been in Memphis for 15 years now, serving in roles ranging from video department grunt to Director of Basketball Information and Technologies.

March earned a promotion to the Grizzlies' bench as an assistant coach after five years of leading the G-League's Memphis Hustle. The Florida State graduate notched a 100th win back in February against the NBA G League Ignite after 15 years working within the organization. He credits time in the developmental circuit and believes others should be more open to that pathway as well.

“The G-League is incredible. It's got great talent. The game has come so far,” March shared. “The league has come so far even from my first year going back seven, eight, nine years ago. They have done an incredible job. The guys in the league office have continued to grow it.”

“As far as me, personally, I don't like talking about (me). It's about these players. We are developing them but (the G-League) is also a ground where coaches can develop too. I think, if I'm just being completely honest, more coaches need to go through that,” March continued. “It was incredible for me. I learned a ton from it. There is something about having to call those timeouts and being put in those stressful situations. With that said, I've got a ton to learn. These players teach me every day something new. I love it though. The G-League is incredible and I miss it a lot.”

Grizzlies rebuilding culture amid title run

The Grizzlies have reorganized the coaching staff supporting Taylor Jenkins. Last season was subpar and Ja Morant's absence could only be stretched so far as an excuse. The team just lacked a certain energy, a certain pride in their work, and the front office is working with Jenkins to course-correct this summer. The leaders of this Summer League squad are being asked to support Morant's push for a top-four seed in a stacked Western Conference after all.

“Everyone talks about player development. I think we as an organization are doing an unbelievable job with our player development,” bragged March. “One thing that gets lost in being able to develop players is learning to win, learning how to close games, all of those things. Those also help to develop young players so, yeah, that's what we are here to do.”

Scotty Pippen Jr., GG Jackson, and Trey Jemison might have to solider on without Zach Edey or Jake LaRavia but that will not distract from the main goal according to March.

“We did not have that success in Salt Lake City. We went 1-2 there,” coach March recalled. “We've been pretty good here. I hope we can continue it. I feel like we can. We are in every game we step foot on the court. We are not out there trying to lose. We are trying to win. We are trying to challenge our guys to play a certain way and that is what I expect from our group.”

The real challenge comes during the 2024-25 regular season. Jenkins will be under a bit more pressure than usual and working with a new coaching staff. March would not have picked anyone else to work with in making the jump to the NBA bench though.

“If somebody could have let me handpick someone to work with,” March pondered, “Coach Jenkins has been unbelievable. For me, for my development as a coach, I never have to wonder about what I am supposed to do. His communication and organization for me has been incredible. Coach Jenkins and the Grizzlies, I cannot thank them enough for allowing me the opportunity. Hopefully, I can try to help in this new role.”