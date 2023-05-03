Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Renowned NBA insider Shams Charania is now under fire for his controversial tweet where he reported that there is no way the Memphis Grizzlies would bring back Dillon Brooks next season.

Early on Tuesday, the whole NBA Twitter went buzzing when it was revealed that the Grizzlies have made the decision not to bring back Brooks. It was only made worse by the fact that Charania cited league sources who said Brooks “will not be brought back under any circumstances.”

Charania basically suggested that Brooks was a big problem in Memphis and that the team didn’t like him and all the unnecessary distractions he brings. Later on, however, it was revealed that the Brooks’ $25 million asking price was also a major factor in the Grizzlies’ decision to move on from him–aside from his trash talking of course.

With that said, many felt that it was unnecessary for Charania to say Brooks “will not be brought back under any circumstances.”

“So, the quote marks here are quoting Charania, not the Grizzlies. In the original story, it’s a characterization not a quote. This is the game of telephone heightening drama in real time. No one’s reported what was specifically said,” one critic shared.

A second commenter added, “I’m glad Dillon is off the team (hope he lands on his feet somewhere else), the ‘under any circumstances’ was cringey. Shams also didn’t have to use that verbiage either.”

“‘Not be brought back under any circumstances’ is nasty biz by shams man,” a Twitter user added.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Dillon Brooks in the offseason and where he’ll really end up with as he enters unrestricted free agency. However, it may be safe to assume that it won’t be Shams Charania who will be breaking the news of his free agency signing–if ever there is any.