Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has been suspended for two games after posting a video of himself holding a firearm on social media and the reaction around the league has been what you would expect.

There is the familiar chorus of Morant critics who believe that Ja is trying to make himself seem like the proverbial tough guy. Aside from them, there those who simply believe that he has too much money and responsibility to be behaving the way that he does.

However, now there are professional athletes chiming in on social media, wondering where the 23-year-old Morant’s mentors are at. In fact, free agent center DeMarcus Cousins took it a step further, saying that the Grizzlies need “real vets” — “multiple veterans” — on the roster.

“Hope this shows the importance of REAL VETS in the locker room,” he tweets. “No young team should be without multiple veterans on the roster.”

Of course, some may just think that Cousins is trying to give the Grizzlies a reason to call him or his agent with interest in signing him. Others still may think back to the times when Cousins was called a head case for his temperamental nature. Nonetheless, no matter what those individuals may think of Boogie as a player or person, the 32-year-old NBA veteran is right.

New Zealand native Steven Adams, now in his 10th NBA season, is the most experienced player on the roster. Veteran forward Dillon Brooks, currently suspended after his 16th technical foul of the season, is often considered a mentor by the younger Grizzlies despite a less-than-stellar reputation among his peers around the league.

Whether it’s Cousins that the Grizzlies sign or not, it’s clear that they do need to add veterans to the roster.

For both their sake and Ja’s.