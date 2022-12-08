By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies remain one of the deepest teams in the NBA. Nonetheless, depth isn’t nearly as important as starpower. While the Grizzlies have an elite talent in young superstar Ja Morant, they need plenty of other star-caliber talent to surround their uber-athletic floor general. The return of Jaren Jackson Jr. helped for sure, but the Grizzlies have definitely missed the contributions of sharpshooter Desmond Bane, who has played at an All-Star level to begin the 2022-23 campaign.

Bane has missed the Grizzlies’ last 12 games with a toe injury, which was initially thought to keep him out for two to three weeks. However, it doesn’t seem like the 24-year old shooting guard has progressed well in his recovery. Now approaching the four-week mark of his injury, Bane remains out, and will remain out for the foreseeable future.

Per Grizzlies PR, Desmond Bane has just been cleared to “begin a gradual re-loading protocol”, and “if the toe responds positively” to the said protocol, he could return to action in three to four weeks.

The Grizzlies have relied on a combination of John Konchar, Dillon Brooks, Tyus Jones, and David Roddy to fill the void Bane’s injury left. By and large, Memphis has done well in his absence, going 7-5 since Bane went down, remaining afloat in the tough Western Conference. Moreover, the recent return of Ziaire Williams will further help stem the tide in Bane’s absence.

In 12 games this season, Bane has averaged 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while making 3.8 triples per game on an elite 45 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Desmond Bane’s marksmanship shooting should give more breathing room for Ja Morant and the rest of the Grizzlies to operate, but that will not come until the calendar flips over to 2023.