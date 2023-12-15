The Grizzlies may be in trouble if they don't have Desmond Bane.

The Memphis Grizzlies are perhaps the most disappointing team in the NBA this season based on where they found themselves last year. After recording 50 wins for the second straight time last season, the Grizzlies currently find themselves 6-17 through 23 games. While it is obviously good news that Ja Morant will be returning soon from his 25-game suspension, Memphis can't afford to slip further down the standings if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, this team's offensive production is severely limited, especially if Desmond Bane is not playing. On Friday, the Grizzlies are set to play the Houston Rockets, but Bane is currently listed on the team's injury report.

This has left everyone asking: Is Desmond Bane playing tonight vs. the Rockets?

Desmond Bane's injury status vs. Rockets

Desmond Bane has had a terrific start to the 2023-24 season, as he is currently averaging 24.8 points and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 38.2 percent from three-point range. The Grizzlies leading scorer has been one of their only sources of offensive production, which is why his absence could spell major trouble.

As of right now, Bane is listed as questionable to play against the Rockets due to an illness that he has been dealing with recently. Bane was forced to miss the team's previous game on Wednesday night in Houston due to his ailment.

Should Bane be forced to miss his second consecutive game, the Grizzlies will be scrambling for answers on offense. Previously against the Rockets, All-Star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded a season-high 44 points, seven rebounds, and four steals in Houston. The Grizzlies ended up losing this game by 13 total points.

Without Bane, Memphis really struggles to score, which is why his presence is essential if they are going to have any chance of winning this game against one of the better defensive teams in the league. If he is forced to sit out, the Grizzlies will need someone to step up off the bench.

So, when it comes to the question of if Desmond Bane is playing tonight vs. the Rockets, the answer remains to be determined. The Grizzlies will provide an update on the star's status closer to the start of the game.