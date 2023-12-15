Southwest Division rivals meet again.

We're back to bring you yet another prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we look ahead towards this matchup between familiar rivals in the Western Conference. The Houston Rockets (12-9) will look to continue their success over the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) as the two teams complete their back-to-back series. Check out our NBA odds series for our Rockets-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets are currently second in the Southwest Division and trail the leading Dallas Mavericks by just 1.5 games. They've won their last four straight games and they easily beat this Grizzlies team during their last meeting in Houston. Now, they'll hit to road looking to extend their win streak to five and advance to 3-0 against the Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently fourth in the Southwest Division and they're avoiding last place due to the San Antonio Spurs' losing streak. They've gone just 1-4 over their last five and they're currently riding a three-game losing streak. They haven't had much luck against the Rockets losing both meetings by double-digits, but they'll hope to bounce back and secure a much-needed win here.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Grizzlies Odds

Houston Rockets: -3.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 212.5 (-110)

Under: 212.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets have been meshing well as a team and their unselfish team play has found them in the midst of yet another small winning streak. They had a rough start to their season, but they've been able to bring all of their pieces together and form a fluid offense. Jalen Green healthy and in the lineup is a huge sign for the Rockets moving forward with him as their franchise player. However, Houston found two absolute gems through the draft in Jabari Green and Alperen Sengun. The tandem has added a whole new dimension to Houston's inside scoring and they're looking like a team that can beat anyone in the Western Conference right now.

The Rockets have had success against the Grizzlies and much of that can be attributed towards Dillon Brooks and his willingness to take on the “bad guy” role against his former team. Last game, he scored nine of his 11 points in the first quarter and immediately got the Rockets out to a fast start. While Jaren Jackson Jr. terrorized them with 44 points, the Rockets were able to shut down the rest of the lineup and they cruised from a strong defensive performance. If they can play with the same king of energy and competitiveness, they should be owning this Grizzlies team all season.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies haven't been doing much to win games, but it's clear Jaren Jackson Jr. is doing everything he can to keep this team afloat until Ja Morant returns to the lineup. It's clear Morant's suspension has put their season in jeopardy as they're half the team they usually are without him on the floor. Jackson notched 44 points in their last loss to the Rockets, but their team's next-highest scorer only tallied 19. Derrick Rose can been a great boost for them from the point guard position, but it's clear they'll need Desmond Bane to continue his lights-out shooting performances if they want to be competitive in games.

While the Grizzlies were able to narrowly escape the Pistons recently, they've seriously struggled over the last three games against much better teams. With the Rockets playing better ball right now, the Grizzlies will have to lean on their defense to create turnovers for them. Derrick Rose should have some opportunities to drive to the rim during this one, but he'll need his shooters to stay ready along the perimeter if he has to start kicking it out. All in all, the Grizzlies will have to wake up from their slump if they want a chance at winning this game.

Final Rockets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Rockets have been owning the Grizzlies this season and none of their games have been within a single-digit margin, so it's interesting to see the betting spread set so low. Still, the Grizzlies will be at home and they'll have the home crowd to their advantage. However, there's really no reason to back them at this point, especially with all the success the Rockets have had against them this season. For our prediction, we'll roll with the Houston Rockets to continue their dominance over the Grizzlies this season.

Final Rockets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -3.5 (-110)