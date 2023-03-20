Memphis Grizzlies star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. put together one of the better two-way performances of his career in Saturday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors. He scored 31 points — on 12-for-22 shooting from the field — grabbed seven rebounds, and blocked four shots in a game the Grizzlies went on to win by a final score of 133-119. So when Christian Wood, Reggie Bullock, and the Dallas Mavericks visit the FedExForum on Monday night, every Grizzlies fan will be dying to know: Is Jaren Jackson Jr. playing tonight vs. the Mavs?

Jaren Jackson Jr. injury status vs. Mavs

The Grizzlies have Jackson Jr. initially listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to left calf soreness. Fortunately, the team ruled that he’s available to play in the game, per NBC Sports Edge.

In other injury news relevant to the Grizzlies, Steven Adams (right knee PCL sprain) will remain out for Memphis.

Jackson Jr., 23, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Grizzlies franchise. He’s averaging 17.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game across 53 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Michigan State star is shooting the ball with impressive efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Jackson Jr.’s current 49.3% field-goal percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

Expect the Grizzlies to beat the Mavericks at home on Monday, especially now that JJJ is in the lineup. After all, the Grizzlies have been dominant at home all season, as they own a 29-5 home record, the best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Jaren Jackson Jr. playing tonight vs. the Mavs, the answer is YES.