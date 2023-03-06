Ja Morant dug a really deep hole for himself. The Memphis Grizzlies have suspended him for two games after he carelessly brandished a gun during an Instagram Live stream on Saturday. As it turns out, the All-Star point guard could be out for an even longer period.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the press on Sunday, and he provided an update on Morant’s current situation. According to the Memphis shot-caller, this is a very fluid situation at the moment:

“There’s not a definitive timeline,” Jenkins said. “We have said that it’s going to be at least two games. We’re taking it one day at a time. This is going to be an ongoing healing process. So, I can’t comment in terms of what the exact timetable’s going to be because it’s really not a timetable situation.”

"This is going to be an ongoing healing process. … It's really not a timetable situation." Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant's return (via @MarkG_Medina)pic.twitter.com/a3L9M7qhVU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 6, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jenkins refused to confirm Ja Morant’s return to the team after the two-game suspension. He did imply that the embattled star could be out for more games as they continue on the “healing process” they have currently undertaken.

Morant is away from the team for Memphis’ matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. He also won’t be available on Tuesday against a LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers side. Ja was supposed to return on Thursday in a marquee matchup against the Golden State Warriors, but at this point, it sounds like this isn’t guaranteed.

The Grizzlies obviously want to be at full strength when they battle the defending champs, but what is clear is that resolving this situation with Morant remains to be their top priority.