At the moment, Ja Morant has no timetable to return with the Memphis Grizzlies. The team has placed him under indefinite suspension after blatantly showing off his gun during a shocking IG Live broadcast on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, this issue has quickly turned into a major scandal, with folks from in and around the NBA having their say on this distressing development.

As you would have expected, Skip Bayless has a thing or two to say about Morant’s current situation. The outspoken broadcaster revealed that he spoke to his sources around the league, who have brought up some pretty shocking allegations pertaining to Ja’s possible connection to the Crips:

“I had several people say to me, ‘Well, time out. Are you sure you guys on TV aren’t giving him a pass here?'” Skip said. “… Remember, he’s thrown up the Crips sign — I’ve seen him throw it up two or three times. I’ve probably missed some other times. What does that mean? Does that mean he wants to associate with the Crips? Or he got initiated by the Crips? Or he has a dream of being a Crip? I don’t know.

“I’m just throwing this out, that are we missing the boat here that that’s just who he’s been from the start. And we keep saying, ‘No, you’re just associated with the wrong people.’ When he’s actually part of the wrong people.”

Could this be true? Could Ja Morant actually be a member of one of the most violent and notorious gangs in the history of the nation? If you ask Skip Bayless and his sources, it does seem to be plausible.

Things are obviously turning for the worse here, and Ja Morant has clearly dug a deep hole for himself. The Grizzlies star is without a doubt one of the most talented young studs in the NBA today, and it would be a complete shame if he throws this all to waste. Let’s just all hope this young man gets the proper guidance around him so that he can pull through from this major challenge not only in his career, but in his life as well.