By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Right now, there’s no doubt that Ja Morant is one of the most explosive offensive threats there is in the NBA. Defenders struggle to contain the Memphis Grizzlies superstar every single night — a fact that Ja himself is well aware of.

Recently, Morant dropped a savage truth bomb on the rest of the league pertaining to his prowess on the offensive end. As cocky and self-assured as the statement might be, it’s hard to deny that it’s actually very accurate as well:

“Motherf**kers can’t stay in front of me,” Morant said on his ability to score in the paint.

Well, he’s not wrong here. Even the best defenders in the NBA have a difficult time trying to stop Morant from scoring at will, particularly when he drives to the hoop. This man is just 6-foot-3 and 174 pounds, but you shouldn’t let his size fool you. Ja Morant’s combination of craftiness, hops, and incessant will to score makes him a true force to be reckoned with.

Morant is in the midst of his best season as a pro. Now in his fourth year with the Grizzlies, the young superstar is putting up across-the-board career-high averages of 27.7 points (on 45.8 percent shooting), 6.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He’s also knocking down 1.8 triples per game on a 35.5-percent clip, making him a legitimate threat from beyond the arc as well.

Thanks to Ja’s heroics, the Grizzlies currently have a 17-9 record, which is good for the second spot in the West. Memphis is just one game behind the red-hot New Orleans Pelicans who currently occupy the top seed in the conference.