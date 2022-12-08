By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Ja Morant is now the sole owner of the top spot for the most triple-doubles in Memphis Grizzlies history.

The 23-year-old put on quite the show on Wednesday night as he helped the Grizzlies take down the Oklahoma City Thunder. He finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 dimes in the 123-102 win. He shot 8-of-16 from the field and also had two steals as he made his presence felt on both ends of the floor.

It is Morant’s sixth career triple-double, though, which allowed him to surpass Marc Gasol for the record in Grizzlies history.

Morant has been notching triple-doubles since his rookie season, so it’s not a surprise that he breaks Gasol’s mark. In fact, it’s safe to expect that he’s only going to add more to that tally as the year progresses. His latest trip-dub is actually his second this year, recording a 27-10-14 stat line in their game against the New York Knicks last November. There were also a couple of other times that he was so close to getting a triple-double.

The young guard is one of the most athletic and explosive guards in the NBA, and the Grizzlies continue to rely on him to get buckets and lead the team to wins. After their latest victory, Morant is now averaging 28.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

Memphis plays the Detroit Pistons next, and with the Motor City squad struggling, it’s certainly a huge chance for Ja to put up big numbers once again.