There are only a handful of players in NBA history that make you wonder whether they’re human or not. Gravity is an inevitable force and yet some make it seem like defying it is a regular, effortless endeavor. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is one of those players, and he was back to showing off his unreal athleticism once more during their Wednesday night tilt against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In fact, Morant pulled off yet another ridiculous move to add to his already-long highlight reel. This time, he showed off his incredible hangtime reminiscent of arguably the greatest ever to touch a basketball – Michael Jordan.

With over four minutes to go in the third quarter, Ja Morant found himself in semi-transition. Morant easily blew past the defense of Jalen Williams and smoothly glided to the rim, softly putting in a gorgeous layup over the outstretched arms of Aleksej Pokusevski as he hung in the air with enough time to read a book and prepare himself some coffee to spare.

While the sheer regularity with which Morant pulls off these absurd athletic moves is unprecedented and could even, perhaps, desensitize fans to his leaping ability, fans are still left in awe of just how incredibly the 23-year old point guard defies gravity. Even Morant surprises himself sometimes with just how high he could go.

Ja Morant just dance his way all the way off the court after that move. And now his daughter Kaari is doing the Griddy up and down the sideline. — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) December 8, 2022

I've run out of words to describe Ja Morant. — TJ (@TraMurr) December 8, 2022

On the night, Ja Morant posted a triple-double, tallying 26 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 123-102 victory. After Ziaire Williams made his season debut, the Grizzlies are inching closer to a full-strength squad, with only Desmond Bane and Jaka LaRavia on the mend. Nonetheless, the Grizzlies’ quest to make it deep into the postseason will hinge on Morant’s elite play, and there’s no reason to think that he won’t get even better as the season progresses.