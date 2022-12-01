Published December 1, 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies were squaring off with a new rival, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. This was their second meeting this season, with the Grizzlies getting the best of it earlier this season, 114-103. Late in the fourth quarter, with Minnesota looking to put the game away, Dillon Brooks took a hard foul on Anthony Edwards. Brooks was given a technical by the officials. Brooks argued the call and was ejected. That’s when Ja Morant got involved.

Morant gave the officials a piece of his mind. That led to his ejection as well. Afterward, Morant was seen walking over to Edwards to give him some daps. The mutual respect Edwards and Morant have for each other was on display in that moment.

They are two of the young, rising stars in the NBA today.

The Grizzlies would eventually lose to the Timberwolves, 109-101.

Ja Morant struggled from the floor Wednesday prior to his ejection. He scored 24 points on 8-for-20 shooting. Meanwhile, Edwards dominated dropping 29 points on 10-for-18 shooting. But he was all over the floor Wednesday night. He had five assists, five steals, three rebounds and three blocks in the win.

Morant and the Grizzlies played a grueling first round series against the Timberwolves last spring. Ultimately, Memphis prevailed in six games. Similar to Wednesday, Morant struggled with his shot in that series as well. Minnesota got better defensively this offseason, trading for three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. However, they recently lost Karl-Anthony Towns for the next month or two.