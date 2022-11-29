Published November 29, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to a right calf strain, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Woj also revealed that Towns is expecting a full recovery and return sometime in January. Towns shared a cryptic response to the news.

“Just another chapter… Jackie’s Son will be back soon,” he wrote on Twitter.

Timberwolves’ fans were certainly worried when Towns first suffered the injury. However, his initial injury update was positive, as it was reported that he may have avoided a substantial injury. Although missing 4-6 weeks is far from ideal, this could have been far worse for Karl-Anthony Towns. If all goes according to plan, he will likely return in January to help Minnesota throughout the second-half of the season.

The 27-year old has enjoyed a productive campaign for Minnesota. His points per game have declined since last year, but he’s still been reliable. On the season, Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21 points per game on 50.5 percent field goal shooting. It should be noted that his three-point percentage has dropped from 41 percent to 32.5 percent from last year to this one. Nevertheless, Towns is averaging 8 rebounds and 5 assists per contest.

The Timberwolves entered the 2022-2023 season with high expectations. But they are just 10-11 as of this story’s publication. There is no denying the fact that Towns’s presence will be missed. Minnesota is going to need to come together and play as a complete unit if they want to win without Karl-Anthony Towns.

It will be interesting to see how the T-Wolves fare with Towns sidelined for the next month or so.