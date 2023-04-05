The Memphis Grizzlies are likely to be without Ja Morant for Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to the Grizzlies injury report, Morant and Luke Kennard are listed as doubtful to play as they are dealing with hip and ankle soreness respectively.

However, they are likely be to rested completely with the playoffs fast approaching as per ESPN’s Tim McMahon.

“Grizzlies will likely rest Ja Morant and Luke Kennard tonight vs. Pelicans,” MacMahon wrote. “Memphis has a firm grip on the West’s No. 2 seed, so it makes sense for health to be the priority in the final week of the regular season.”

Given that the Pelicans game is the second of a back-to-back and the aforementioned point of health being a priority with just three regular season games remaining, it’s not too much of a surprise.

True enough, the Grizzlies have now announced that Morant has been downgraded to out for Wednesday’s clash. Kennard won’t play as well, while Xavier Tillman has likewise been ruled out against the Pelicans.

Morant played 35 minutes in the Grizzlies’ 119-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. He finished the game with 23 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Kennard, meanwhile, posted 20 points, five rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes of game time.

While the No. 3 seed Sacramento Kings hold the tiebreaker over the Grizzlies, they would require Memphis to lose two of their remaining three games in order to leapfrog them to the No. 2 seed.

That scenario seems unlikely to happen, but if the Grizzlies were to lose against the Pelicans, it would certainly make for an interesting end to the regular season.

The Grizzlies currently hold a 50-29 record and have won eight of their last 10 games.