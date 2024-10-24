The Memphis Grizzlies got a magic moment from Zach Edey with a special assist from Ja Morant on opening night versus the hosting Utah Jazz. The rookie caught a lob from the franchise cornerstone to start the counter on the career points scored clock. Edey eventually fouled out and heard a brief moment of heckling from Utah's fans. The Jazz spent most of the night trying, and failing, to stop an on-a-mission Morant though.

Morant to be stopped while making a highly-anticipated, long-awaited return to the Grizzlies' rotations. The superstar went off for a juggernaut stat line and delivered a jaw-dropping ending on opening night versus the Utah Jazz. The Grizzlies got off to a 1-0 start thanks to a 126-124 road win which was fully appreciated, as told to Grind City's Michael Wallace.

“It feels good. Obviously, with some more reps, it could get better but I'm grateful,” Morant shared. “It has been a while and a long process of getting back on the floor. I was just excited to be back out there because these guys trust and believe in me. Every time I'm out there on the floor, I can play free.”

Expand Tweet

Morant finished with 22 points and 10 assists on 7-for-12 shooting in 28 phenomenal minutes for the Grizzlies. Head coach Taylor Jenkins knew just how much this game meant to Morant and the team's long-term success. The All-World wonder was on a slight minutes restriction even with Jaren Jackson Jr. (hamstring) sidelined. Still, Memphis made the most of those moments.

“He only played 28 minutes tonight, but those were hard-playing 28 minutes,” Jenkins admitted. “That was the biggest takeaway from this summer is the investment in his body, knowing we’re going to continue to push him even more than we’ve done in the past. He responded in game one. We’re going to need it for many, many more games moving forward.”

Grizzlies' Santi Aldama sensational supporting Ja Morant

The Grizzlies' depth chart is deep with talent. Picking Memphis to make another Western Conference Finals run is one of the least profitable bets in the NBA right now. When healthy, Ja Morant and Company can put a Halloween-type scare into any team at any time. The Jazz found out the hard way but Morant would not have been in position to win the game if not for Santi Aldama's heroic earlier that evening.

Aldama, not Ja Morant, led the Grizzlies with 27 points on 10-for-16 shooting against the Jazz. Desmond Bane was not surprised by the Spanish star, per Memphis Commerical Appeal reporter Damichael Cole.

“We have been seeing that,” Bane noted. “People have been asking me who I think is going take that leap in our new system with the way that we are playing. Santi got a chance to really blow up.”

The Grizzlies will jet down to face the Houston Rockets before blowing up the FedEx Forum for the home opener against the Orlando Magic. It is a back-to-back set to watch out for Morant's load management settings going into the weekend. Fortunately for NBA fans, even on a not-quite-full load setting it only takes a second for another Morant highlight to hit the airwaves.