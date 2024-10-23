The Memphis Grizzlies are gearing up for what could be one of the most exciting seasons in franchise history. Memphis is starting its 2024-25 campaign with a healthy Ja Morant amongst other stout contributors. Moreover, the team drafted former Purdue basketball star Zach Eddey during the offseason, Morant looks forward to playing with Edey and gave an eye-opening admission on the rookie center ahead of the team's Opening Night.

“Very talented guy, cool dude. Special talent man,” Morant said, via the NBA's X (formerly Twitter) account. “Obviously coming in as a rookie but had a tremendous college career. Definitely going to be a big piece to this team, you know with his size, height, skill set, offensively and defensively. He's gonna be very important for us.”

As complimenting as Ja Morant's words about Zach Edey were, the former Purdue basketball star hit the guard back with telling comments.

“He's a really good guy,” Edey said of Morant. “He looks out for people. He's caring. He cares about you. He wants to win. That's the big thing. When he wants to win, I want to win.”

But the back and forth did not stop there. Morant revealed interesting common ground between him and Edey.

“He's very chill, and he likes R&B like me, so we be vibing,” Morant said when asked what he has learned about Edey off the court.

Edey concurred.

“Yeah, first time I went out to Dallas, he was surprised I put some 90s R&B on,” Edey said.

It seems like Morant and Edey are developing a promising connection, and that should pay off big time for the Grizzlies. The talented young players look to help Memphis make a deeper run in 2024-25 after they missed the spring 2024 postseason.

The Grizzlies open their season in what will be a competitive matchup against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.