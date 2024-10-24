After a nightmarish 2023-24 season, the Memphis Grizzlies are trying to get back to the playoffs and contend in the Western Conference again this year. One of the big steps they took to get to that point was drafting Zach Edey, one of the best (and biggest) players in college basketball over the last few seasons.

Edey projects as a contributor right away for the Grizzlies, and he has already earned a starting role on the team. In the season opener against the Utah Jazz, Edey picked up his first NBA points after Ja Morant missed a layup and Edey cleaned it up with an and-one bucket.

Edey gives the Grizzlies the size that they are missing after the departure of Steven Adams, who missed the entire season last year due to injury. He will fill a similar role as a screener and a roller, but he adds the ability to score in the post as a play finisher that Adams was not.

Edey's college numbers were simply ridiculous. He won National Player of the Year honors in each of his last two seasons at Purdue, eclipsing 22 points and 12 rebounds per game in both years. As a senior in 2023-24, Edey led the entire nation in scoring at 25.2 points per game while leading Purdue to the National Championship game.

Edey's touch and scoring ability will help him translate seamlessly into the NBA on offense, and he was a good enough free throw shooter where NBA teams won't just be able to hack him and send him to the line on purpose.

Edey's viability on the defensive end is what will determine his ceiling in the league. If he can hang with guards on the perimeter on switches, he will be able to stay on the floor a lot more for the Grizzlies. He also needs to avoid getting into foul trouble, something that he struggled with in the opener. Edey picked up his sixth and final foul with over nine minutes to go against the Jazz.