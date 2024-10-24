One of the most hyped-up rookie additions this season was Zach Edey to the Memphis Grizzlies. The former Purdue superstar was drafted by the Grizzlies with the 9th overall pick in the NBA Draft and immediately has slotted in as a starter in the frontcourt. He is replacing Steven Adams at center and should provide the screening and physicality that Adams brought to the team.

Edey's debut had its positive moments — he collected an offensive rebound and put in an and-one for his first NBA bucket — but he is also going to have to go through some growing pains. the first-round pick fouled out of his first game after just 15 minutes, and fans on the internet let him know about it.

“Zach Edey fouled out in 14 minutes .. 😭😭 and folk argued with me all year long that he was ready for the league 😭 told ya’ll,” one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Edey is averaging 1 foul for every 2 minutes of playing time. Him & JJJ are about to set a league record in fouling out.”

Edey finished with five points and five rebounds in his debut. He became the first NBA lottery pick to foul out of their debut in the league since 2007, according to StatMamba.

Edey opened the season as a heavy favorite for the Rookie of the Year Award, and it's easy to see why. He has a clear, defined role on the team, he will get minutes night in and night out, and his playing style should make him a double-double machine as long as he can stay on the floor. He will be a vacuum on the glass with his height, and he has the touch and the free throw shooting ability to score consistently even if he's not getting designed post touches like he did in college.

The fouls are going to be an issue, especially early on in Edey's career. He is a very physical player with a massive frame, so he will have to learn how to avoid foul trouble so he can stay on the floor for his team.