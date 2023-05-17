My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Ja Morant has once again found himself in hot water early on in the 2023 NBA offseason after he was seen flashing a gun in another social media clip. Morant hasn’t been able to do much right lately, and he finally offered an apology on social media after receiving widespread criticism for continuing to make foolish decisions off the court.

However, it looks like Morant may not even be able to apologize correctly. Shortly after his message hit the internet, an image of a ChatGPT screenshot began floating around that suggested that Morant didn’t even create the message himself, but simply used AI technology to create an apology for himself in the aftermath of this incident.

No way Ja used ChatGPT to write an apology 😭😭 https://t.co/Jrputnjj3B pic.twitter.com/EdEMpIatn4 — Talk to ‘em mari (@LakeShowMari) May 17, 2023

Now, the chances of Ja Morant actually having used ChatGPT to write up his apology here are very slim. You can doctor pretty much any sort of photo to say what you want it to say nowadays, and some users have noted that ChatGPT uses popular writing that’s already on the internet to create its answers, so there’s a chance that this picture is real, but was simply taken from Morant rather than the other way around.

Either way, there’s not much going right for Morant, who seems set to face some rather harsh punishments from the Memphis Grizzlies or the NBA itself in the near future. This apology is certainly something worth keeping an eye on, but it doesn’t seem very likely that there is any truth to this, and we will now wait to see what sort of punishment Morant has coming his way.