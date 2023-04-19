Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed that Ja Morant is recovering well from the hand injury he suffered on Sunday in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, that doesn’t mean he has the green light to play for Game 2.

Speaking to reporters an hour before tip-off of Game 2, Jenkins noted that their superstar guard is “steadily improving” with “hour-to-hour improvements,” per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Despite that, though, Morant remains a game-time decision for now.

“He’s feeling a little bit better … he has some more tests to do, so going to be a game-time decision for sure,” the Grizzlies coach added, according to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Ja Morant injured his hand during the fourth quarter of Game 1. As he tried to posterize Anthony Davis, he instead lost his balance mid-air and crashed to the floor. His hand got hurt in the process as he tried to lessen the impact of his fall.

The Grizzlies youngster himself said in the aftermath of the game that his status for Game 2 is in “jeopardy.” There have also been doubts about his availability in the contest considering his condition, and his latest workout video where he was seen with his right hand heavily taped didn’t really inspire that much confidence about his playing status.

Regardless if Morant plays or sits out on Wednesday, the important thing is he’s making great strides in his bid to return. The Grizzlies need to be cautious about his health since they can’t afford to lose him far longer.

Here’s to hoping that Morant comes back sooner rather than later, though!