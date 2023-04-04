A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently three games behind the Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the West. With four games still remaining, a first-place finish is still within reach for Ja Morant and Co. This starts with a matchup against a tanking Portland Trail Blazers side on Tuesday.

At this point, however, the Grizzlies could be without one of their key players when they battle a Damian Lillard-less Blazers side. This is after Dillon Brooks popped up on the injury report ahead of Tuesday’s matchup.

Dillon Brooks injury status vs. Blazers

At the moment, Brooks is considered questionable to play with a hip injury. The official diagnosis is a sore right hip, which does not sound very concerning. However, it could be serious enough to force him to sit out against the Blazers. It seems like Brooks is headed for a game-time decision here, and it’s possible that the Grizzlies wait until a few hours before tipoff before they make a final decision on his status.

In other injury news, Steven Adams, Ziaire Williams, and Brandon Clarke all remain out for Memphis. While the Grizzlies might be dealing with a slew of injuries right now, that absolutely pales in comparison to Portland’s injury report. The Blazers have pretty much included their entire roster on the injury report as they continue to tank their remaining games. At this point, the better question to ask is who’s actually suiting up for Portland on Tuesday night.