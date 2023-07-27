It could have all been so simple for Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

On the verge of superstardom thanks to highlight-reel plays that underscored his elite offensive talent, Morant's combination of production, prominence and charisma have made him a face of the NBA.

However, the 23-year-old has been suspended twice in a three-month span for brandishing a firearm on social media, the first suspension lasting for eight games during the 2022-23 season and the latest a 25-game punishment set to begin at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Then there's the 17-year-old that sued Morant for punching him in the face, a security guard that said Morant threatened him, and the Indiana Pacers players that accused Morant and his entourage of training red laser sights on them from inside of a vehicle.

Even taken individually, these incidents are cause for concern, especially for a young man with a quarter of a billion dollars to his name and fans on every corner of the globe. As well as for a business, the NBA, that's one of the world's most preeminent sports leagues.

Fortunately for Morant, who seems to be distancing himself from parties that bring out his lesser characteristics, there's plenty of time to change his mindset. There's just as much time the narrative.

With the right guidance, the hope is that the still-rising star will do just that. To that end, Morant receiving some OG advice from Zach Randolph — a former Grizzlies star that had his own share of off-court incidents — could go a long way.

“Ja is going to be OK,” Randolph says, per Mark Giannotto of Memphis Commercial Appeal. “I talked to him earlier this summer… I think he’s going to learn from his mistake…”

Whether the two will stay in contact is unclear, but if there's anybody that can offer Morant relevant advice, or who Morant will respect enough off-the-court to listen to, it's Z-Bo.