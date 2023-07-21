Back in the summer of 2022, reports surfaced of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant hitting a teenage boy at Morant's home during a basketball game. The situation has escalated since and there is now an ongoing civil lawsuit. There has now been an arrest made, as Morant's close friend Davonte Pack was also accused of striking the teenager.

Ja Morant admitted to hitting the teenager, Joshua Holloway, but claimed that it was in self-defense after the teenager threw the basketball at him. Pack was later accused of hitting Holloway and knocking him the ground. Injuries were sustained to Holloway's head, and Pack was arrested on Wednesday because of the incident. It took a long time for Pack to face the heat for this as he was originally only mentioned by nickname in reports of the incident.

This is one of many incidents that involve Morant and Pack. Morant is currently suspended for 25 games because he flashed a gun on an Instagram live video. The video was on Pack's account. Pack was also banned from Grizzlies home games earlier this year after an incident involving the Indiana Pacers.

Pack was arraigned on Thursday morning, and the case will carry on as Morant is still facing the accusations against him. However, his lawyer is confident that because of Tennessee's “stand your ground” law, Morant shouldn't face any charges, according to ESPN writer Baxter Holmes.

Ja Morant has had a very promising career so far on the back court, but he is becoming plagued with off the floor issues. If he can solve those issues, the sky is the limit.