Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was initially listed on the NBA injury report for the team's game on Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Morant is dealing with low back soreness as the Grizzlies prepare to play the Hawks in Atlanta. So is Morant playing tonight?

Morant was listed as doubtful, however, the Grizzlies star has been downgraded to out, the team announced. Morant has played at an All-Star level this season, but injuries have been a concern for him. The Grizzlies will attempt to defeat the Hawks despite Morant's injury absence on Saturday.

The two-time All-Star is currently averaging 21.2 points per game on 44.9 percent field goal shooting. Morant is recording 8.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per outing as well. He is one of the best guards in the league, and the Grizzlies will certainly miss his presence on the floor during Saturday night's affair.

With that being said, Memphis has been able to remain competitive even when their best player is not available. The Grizzlies are 7-4 this season without Ja Morant. They are 12-5 when he is available, however. Nevertheless, the 7-4 record will give Grizzlies fans hope heading into the Hawks clash.

Overall, Memphis holds a strong 19-9 record, which is good for second place in the Western Conference. Atlanta, meanwhile, is seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 14-14 record. The Hawks are certainly capable of pulling off an upset at home, though.

The Grizzlies are looking to maintain their momentum following their convincing 144-93 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. It was an offensive explosion to say the least from the Grizzlies, so Memphis should have no shortage of confidence moving forward.

The Hawks were most recently defeated 133-126 by the San Antonio Spurs. Atlanta is hoping to bounce back as soon as possible.

Tip-off for the Grizzlies-Hawks game is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST on Saturday night as Memphis looks to earn a victory despite Ja Morant's absence.