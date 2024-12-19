The Memphis Grizzlies are preparing to host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Ja Morant, however, is dealing with low back soreness. Is the Grizzlies star playing on Thursday against the Warriors?

Although he has played well in 2024-25, Morant has been forced to miss some time due to injuries. Overall, he has played in 16 of the Grizzlies' 27 games. Morant is averaging 27.7 points per game on 44.9 percent field goal shooting to go along with 10.6 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per outing.

Memphis is set to enter the game with an 18-9 record, while Golden State is 14-11. The Warriors started the season strong, but they have been far more inconsistent over the past month. With that being said, the Warriors are more than capable of pulling off an upset on the road.

Morant's status will unquestionably be important for determining the outcome of the game. Here is everything we know about Ja Morant's injury status for tonight vs. the Warriors.

Ja Morant's injury status vs. Warriors

Morant is currently listed as questionable due to low back soreness, per the NBA injury report.

The Grizzlies have out-performed expectations up to this point. Despite being limited at times, Morant's play is a big reason behind their success. He features the ceiling of an MVP.

At just 25 years old, Morant is the leader Memphis needs on the floor. He is an elite finisher and playmaker, as he can impact multiple facets of the game.

Still, matching up against Stephen Curry and the Warriors is never an easy task. Golden State remains a threat to upset the odds even when they do not play their best basketball.

Tip-off for the Warriors-Grizzlies contest is scheduled for 8 PM EST. As for the question of if Ja Morant is playing tonight, the answer is currently uncertain.