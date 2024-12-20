The Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) continue to demonstrate why the FedExForum is one of the most difficult places for visiting teams to play in, as they dismantled the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, 144-93. Ja Morant exited in the second half after landing hard on his back and played just 17 minutes, but domination ensued anyway.

Memphis sunk a franchise-record 27 3-pointers and enjoyed a lopsided advantage in fast break points (22-4), rebounds (60-36) and assists (38-20). The Warriors did not belong on the same court as the Grizzlies on this night. Morant relished being part of the shellacking, but he also took great pleasure in watching it from the bench.

“For me, when I was out there, it was very fun,” the star point guard said, via Grind City media. “When I wasn't, it was even funner.”

If this team is going to make a deep run, Morant will have to be the catalyst. He is “The Guy” on Memphis and one of the most dynamic players in the game today. Though, it is always encouraging to see what the whole squad can accomplish. The West cannot be won without a balanced roster. The Grizzlies are flashing the necessary star power and depth it takes to complete such a conquest.

Everybody gets to eat in Grizzlies' win

Santi Aldama scored a game-high 21 points off the bench, knocked down five 3-pointers, snagged 14 boards and recorded two steals. Jake LaRavia added 19 points and four triples. When the supporting cast excels, this group looks like a terrifying beast. The Warriors were utterly devoured, as Stephen Curry failed to make any of his seven shot attempts. Morant left his mark on Golden State as well, even in an abbreviated outing.

The two-time All-Star collected nine points, three assists, two blocks and two swipes in the blowout win. He was questionable with low back soreness before the matchup, so his exit could obviously exacerbate his discomfort. It is unclear if Morant would have checked back into the game if the score was closer, but considering he missed more than a handful of games after taking a hard fall earlier in the year, his status is definitely worth monitoring.

Any pain Ja Morant is feeling should be somewhat alleviated by the drubbing he and his teammates unleashed on the Warriors. The second-place Grizzlies aim to continue their ascent up the Western Conference when they square off with the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) in State Farm Arena on Saturday.