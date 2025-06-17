The unexpected trade of Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in return for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and a handful of future first-round draft picks has startled the NBA world. Therefore, Memphis now has the draft capital and young talent to be a formidable player in trade talks, with many teams eyeing another steal from the current core. It won't come as a surprise if the Grizzlies decide to even further crack the core in this offseason. They can either try to move up in the draft with the No. 16 pick, to snatch a better prospect, or they can even try to bring in a superstar by packaging multiple future first-round picks.

Given Memphis’s strong drafting history and need to stockpile young talent post‑Bane, drafting a top-tier prospect like Cedric Coward or Somber is logical. If they feel the depth is thin at 16, trading up may be preferable over trading down for a veteran, but both remain viable.

Grizzlies’ financial flexibility and constraints: Navigating the next phase

As the Grizzlies approach the 2025 NBA Draft holding the No. 16 pick, their front office faces a nuanced financial landscape, one shaped by prior commitments, strategic exits, and the looming question of whether to rebuild or retool around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The departure of Bane in a blockbuster trade has undoubtedly lifted some burden off the balance sheet, offering the franchise new breathing room but also emphasizing the importance of every roster and cap decision going forward. With several expiring or tradeable contracts on hand, including Clarke and possibly Kennard, Memphis is well-positioned to stay out of tax trouble while still improving the roster.

While free agency options are limited, the Grizzlies can be aggressive on the trade market. Their best asset is the No. 16 pick, which carries a modest rookie-scale cap hit ($4.5 million). This, when combined with medium-sized contracts like John Konchar's $6.2 million or Brandon Clarke’s $12.5 million, creates strong salary-matching tools.

Deni Avdija: A long-term investment

Deni Avdija would be the most attainable target and perhaps the smartest long-term investment. He thrives as a glue guy who does not need the ball to impact the game, something Memphis now values more with Bane gone and Ja Morant still dominating the offensive load. Meanwhile, Avdija could slot in as a starting small forward or hybrid power forward, depending on lineups. His ability to defend wings and occasionally switch onto guards makes him an ideal partner for Jaren Jackson Jr. on the perimeter. More importantly, he can help initiate offense when Ja sits, and his passing touch fits the Grizzlies’ motion-heavy, fast-paced identity.

Avdija averaged 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. In terms of cost, Avdija wouldn’t require breaking the bank, perhaps a package centered around the No. 16 pick and a salary-matching player like Brandon Clarke or Ziaire Williams. Given his age and contract, he provides both win-now utility and long-term growth.

Jaylen Brown: The star swingman to push Memphis over the top

Acquiring Jaylen Brown would signal that Memphis is all-in on competing immediately. Following consecutive Eastern Conference runs with Boston, there’s a question of fit and leadership, but not of talent. Nobody can deny that Brown is one of the prominent figures in Boston, averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in the regular season. Meanwhile, Brown could form a lethal three-headed monster alongside Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., each bringing elite skills on both ends of the floor.

Brown's slashing ability and athleticism would open up driving lanes for Ja, while also giving Memphis a secondary shot-creator and late-game scoring threat, something the team has lacked in high-stakes moments. Defensively, a Morant–Brown–Jackson lineup could switch nearly everything and generate turnovers at a high rate. However, bringing Brown won't be easy; his supermax contract is projected to exceed $50 million annually and would strain Memphis financially and force them to offload multiple players.

Kevin Durant: The short-term gamble for a championship window

Kevin Durant is the wildcard, an aging superstar who still has elite scoring prowess, but comes with injury risk and a massive salary of $50 million per year. If Durant becomes available again, Memphis could be a dark-horse destination, especially with a compelling mix of picks and depth to offer the Suns.

But Durant’s age (36) and injury history make this a win-now or bust proposition. It’s the kind of trade that makes sense only if the front office believes they’re one piece away from the Finals, and that Durant has at least two elite years left.