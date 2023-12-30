Ja Morant responded to the latest round of criticism on Friday.

Since his return to the Memphis Grizzlies, all eyes have been on Ja Morant. The team won their first four games with Morant in the lineup until Friday night's loss against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Arguably no player has been under the microscope like Ja Morant has been over the last year. The pair of social media clips that went viral of him brandishing a gun earned him suspensions of eight games and 25 games, respectively. The Grizzlies started out 6-19 as a result of Morant's suspension as well as injuries to key players, but they're hoping to make a run now that they're getting whole.

“It's a different ballgame when I'm out there,” Ja Morant told ClutchPoints after the loss. “Team's gotta scout different and have defensive schemes when I'm on the floor, which allow a lot of pressure to get off the rest of the guys on the team, allow them to be themselves, a little more comfort, and my job is to go out and make it easier for them, find them easier looks. That's just my role on this team.”

Morant has been especially criticized of late following a dunk celebration that caught the attention of people on social media. Following an alley-oop lob, Morant celebrated with the ‘Rock Ya Hips' dance, but many unfamiliar with the moves assumed Morant was making a gun motion of some sort.

That wasn't the case, and one of the creators of the dance, Subtweet Shawn, took to social media to explain what Morant was doing, per Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal.

Here’s a video that Subtweet Shawn, who is one of the creators of the “Rock Ya Hips” dance, sent to me. This was after Ja Morant did the dance during Tuesday’s win against the Pelicans. https://t.co/p4dHTV6OJ1 pic.twitter.com/YZOi2OZIdg — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) December 27, 2023

It feels like everything Ja Morant will do over the next few months will be under a microscope.

When asked if he feels like he's under more eyes and pressure than before, Morant explained why he didn't see a difference.

“It’s been that way,” Morant said. “I got like 10 million followers on Instagram, so… there you go.”

Now at 10-21 and sitting in the 13th seed in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies have a lot of ground to make up if they hope to reach the playoffs or even the play-in tournament. They're also 5.5 games back of the final play-in spot, which is currently held by the Houston Rockets. As it currently stands, the Golden State Warriors are also on the outside looking in, so it appears that Memphis will have competition for the play-in tournament.