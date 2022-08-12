Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently said that he sees a lot of himself in Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies guard seems to agree.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Green explained why Morant reminds him of himself the most. Of course their playing styles are different–WAY different–but for the Warriors star, it is quite clear they share they share the same confidence and mentality when playing.

“I’m going to have to go with, in a much different way, Ja Morant. I ain’t bowing to none of y’all. I don’t care what you’ve accomplished before I got here. That has absolutely nothing to do with me. I believe in myself and my abilities. I’m gonna show you that. I’m gonna lead. I’ma talk to you, and let you know about it while I’m doing it. I’m gonna carry others with me, and mostly importantly, I’m gonna do it my way,” Green explained when asked about his younger player comparison.

“All of those things I just named I see Ja Morant do. Now, does that mean Ja Morant and me are the same player? We’re nowhere near the same player. But that’s who reminds me a lot of me.”

Upon seeing Draymond Green’s comments, Ja Morant took to Twitter to share his reaction. Considering their ongoing beef, many would have assumed that he’s going to deny the comparison, but the Grizzlies guard had no problem with it and seemed to approve.

. @Money23Green says @JaMorant is the young player that reminds him most of himself. Do you see it? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/476q34qmGf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 12, 2022

To be fair, it’s easy to see what Dray was saying. Both of them have this annoying confidence, and while their opponents hate it, their teams love it. Their back-and-forth trash talking on Twitter also kind of shows how similar they are when it comes to their mentality and overall approach.

Clearly despite their feud, they have a mutual respect for each other.