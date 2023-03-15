A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that Ja Morant has been slapped with an eight-game suspension without pay for his decision to brandish a gun during an IG Live stream. The league also said that Morant will be available to return on March 20th when the Memphis Grizzlies take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. As it turns out, however, this won’t be happening.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins himself poured some ice-cold water on Ja’s potential comeback. According to the Memphis shot-caller, Morant will NOT be returning to action against the Mavs:

JA UPDATE: Ja Morant is NOT expected to play on Monday (March 20) vs. the Mavericks, says coach Taylor Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/jQ5bq5NUoA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 15, 2023

To add even more mystery to this situation, Jenkins also did not indicate when the Grizzlies intend to allow Morant back. The embattled 23-year-old would have already served out his league-mandated eight-game suspension by March 20th, but as it turns out, the team isn’t ready to bring him back just yet.

It was also reported on Wednesday that Ja Morant had already left the counseling program he entered in Florida as part of his healing process. It seems that the Grizzlies superstar had already completed the program, and he is now one step closer to his return to the court. However, this recent development sets him back again. It appears that he still needs to take even more measures to prove to the Grizzlies that he is indeed in the right state of mind to play basketball again.

Unfortunately for Memphis fans, there is now still no firm timetable as to when they will see their cornerstone superstar back in action.