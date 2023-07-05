Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is going to miss the first 25 games due to a suspension, and the team brought in a veteran leader in Derrick Rose in free agency, and Isaiah Thomas believes Rose's presence will be huge for Morant once he gets back from suspension.

“Watch what type of season Ja has next year with D rose connected to his hip all year long,” Isaiah Thomas said on Twitter. “Once he gets off suspension he will have his best season yet. That D rose presence going to have him on some MVP s***… Watch!”

Ja Morant responded to Thomas' tweet with a warning for the NBA.

“you too loud OG . they gon feel me fasho” Morant said on Twitter.

It is interesting to see Morant being active on Twitter. Recently, police did a wellness check on him after some cryptic posts on his Instagram stories. He responded saying he was fine, and just taking a break from social media. Now, it appears that social median break is over, at least on Twitter.

Hopefully for the Grizzlies, the Derrick Rose signing helps out Morant as much as Thomas believes. Rose was a big part of the culture change with the New York Knicks when he was traded there. He helped the Knicks reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013 when he arrived. Even though he was out of the rotation this season, the team raved about his leadership.

That could be a good thing for Morant. The league and fans want to see him on the right path.