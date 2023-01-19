When talking about the best young guards in the league, Luka Doncic’s name immediately comes to mind. He’s then followed by the likes of Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Trae Young, among many others. However, for NBA legend Gary Payton, the Memphis Grizzlies star is on the top of his list and no one else comes close.

Speaking with Kevin Garnett recently, the Glove shared what he likes about Morant. Aside from the fact that the Grizzlies guard has the swagger, he also has the skills to back up the talk.

“There’s only one I really really like, and that’s Ja. I like him a lot. I think he’s got a lot of dog like me. I think he doesn’t back down to nobody,” Payton said before noting how much he loved it when Morant said he’s not scared of anybody in the West.

Ja Morant is a human highlight reel, and there’s no denying how great of a player he is. Gary Payton’s comments probably comes from the fact that Ja is really entertaining to watch and has led his team to win games.

While many would argue that Payton is wrong for his take and he’s snubbing a lot of other better guards like Luka Doncic, it is worth noting that Payton is speaking based on his preferences. As he mentioned, he appreciates the toughness that Morant shows, which has made the NBA legend gravitate towards him.

“There’s only one I really really like, and that’s Ja.” – GP GP got ⁦@JaMorant⁩ as the top young guard in the league… y’all agree? pic.twitter.com/5EsoQ60eOA — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) January 16, 2023

After playing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, the Grizzlies return to action on Friday to face the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s safe to say Payton will have his eyes peeled on TV for the game and cheer for Morant and co.