The NBA announced on Friday that Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant would be suspended 25 games to begin the 2023-24 NBA season after posing with a firearm on a live-streamed video on May 13. This incident occurred less than two months after Morant was suspended eight games by the league for flashing a firearm in a Denver area nightclub on a live-streamed video.

Aside from losing millions of dollars due to the suspension, trust has been broken between Morant, the NBA and the Grizzlies as a whole. One of the brightest, young stars of the league, Morant will now have to work extremely hard to repair his tarnished relationships and image, something he acknowledged in his statement following the suspension.

As far as how people are reacting to Ja's comments, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is not buying Morant's apology and claimed that nobody believes him with this promise to learn from his incidents.

“Ja Morant, nobody believes you. Nobody believes you,” Smith stated. “I don't say that flippantly, I am a fan of Ja Morant. He is a superstar that I want this game to celebrate for years to come. Me, speaking for everybody here, I believe, not just at ESPN, but in the world of sports, why would we root against you… The fact of the matter is Ja Morant, and I am speaking directly to Ja Morant and his family, the reason why you're not believed is because you already lied.

“Ja Morant has to understand you're not believed, nobody believes a thing that you're saying right now. You really are in a ‘show and prove' point. We know what you can do on the basketball court, but now it is a show and prove element when it comes to your character.”

Smith's point that nobody believes Morant and his apology right now is valid, especially since the young star made the same mistake he was penalized for to begin with. Morant has a lot of work to do in order to repair his image and the 25-game suspension really was not that big of a surprise given the circumstances of everything.

“I'm not surprised at all. I have been saying for weeks it was going to be about 25 games and sure enough, that's about right,” Smith noted. “Unfortunately, this is a suspension that Ja Morant deserved. And the suspension he received and I think he deserved, is not because of the quote-on-quote mistakes or actions or whatever. It's because it was in the aftermath of him being face-to-face with Adam Silver, assuring Adam Silver that he appreciated the significance and seriousness of the situation the first go-around when he was only suspended eight games and then turned around and found himself in that position again, which means that Adam Silver felt betrayed by Ja Morant because Ja Morant looked him in the face and told him one thing, and went behind his back and did another and go busted.”

The Grizzlies will now begin the 2023-24 NBA season without their star guard and Morant has work to do if he is to return to the court, as Silver has made it clear there are guidelines Morant will have to meet in order to return to the court.