Ja Morant continues to take a historic financial hit for his indiscretions. The NBA's latest 25-game suspension for a second gun incident will cost the Memphis Grizzlies star point guard $304,545 thousand per game and $7.6 million total, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

That severe penalty tacks onto the whopping $40 million he forfeited toward the end of last season after his first eight-game suspension prevented him from earning All-NBA honors and thus qualifying for a super-max. Add in potential sponsorship revenue, and Morant should shudder to think of all the money needlessly being left on the table.

The day of reckoning was long anticipated, as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wanted to wait until after the league crowned a 2022-23 champion before officially bringing down the hammer. As the Denver Nuggets celebrate their first title in franchise history, this is a dark day for not just the two-time All-Star but also the entire Grizzlies organization.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

They have weathered chunks of the season without Morant before and have the depth to manage so again, but this is a major distraction unlikely to go away after he completely fulfills the obligation of this significant penalty. Character questions do not really go away when a player becomes a repeat offender, especially when it occurs less than two months after the first incident.

Ja Morant cannot concern himself with that, though. He has a lot to ponder during this extended offseason. With LeBron James nearing the end of his illustrious career, and Steph Curry and Kevin Durant probably not too far behind, the NBA knows how integral Morant could be to the future of the league.

Coming for his bank account might be the best way to deter any more lapses in judgment and preserve his important place in the sport. One can only hope, at least.