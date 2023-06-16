Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is once again going to be taking time away from the team, as the NBA announced on Friday that the two-time All-Star will be suspended for 25 games to begin the 2023-24 season.

On May 13, Morant had live-streamed a video where he was seen waiving a firearm in a car less than two months after he was suspended eight games for live-streaming and displaying a firearm in a Denver area nightclub. Taking full responsibilities for his actions then and taking time to focus on his mental health, Morant returned to the floor, playing in eight regular season games and in the postseason for the Grizzlies.

Once he was seen flashing a gun at the camera again on May 13, the NBA immediately began an investigation into the incident and they determined he “intentionally” and “prominently” displayed a gun while in a car with several other individuals as they were leaving a social gathering in Memphis. This was after Morant made commitments and public statements claiming what occurred resulting in his original suspension would not happen again.

Commissioner Adam Silver has discussed Morant facing a possible suspension multiple times throughout the NBA playoffs and upon his 25-game suspension on Friday, Silver released a statement addressing this matter.

“Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” Silver stated. ” The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstance, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.”

As a repeat offender, the league deemed it necessary to substantially increase the length of a suspension for Morant this time around and Silver has made it clear on numerous occasions that he was shocked by Morant's actions seeing as he knew how severe the first penalty was.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In terms of his overall suspension, Morant may very well miss more than 25 games to begin the 2023-24 NBA season. He is not permitted to participate in any league or team activities, including preseason games, which means Morant will need time to adjust and practice once he returns to the Grizzlies.

Not to mention, there are strict guidelines and conditions the young star will have to meet before the NBA acknowledges that his suspension is over.

“For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time,” Silver continued. “Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addressed the circumstance that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

The exact details of this program have not been released and his suspension may very well increase if he fails to cooperate with the league's expectations during his time of recovery.

The Grizzlies finished the 2022-23 season with a 51-31 record, claiming the 2-seed in the Western Conference. They will now begin the new league year without their top talent, leading to questions about how they will adjust their roster in the offseason.