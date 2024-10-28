The Memphis Grizzlies have already seen Zach Edey's worst and Ja Morant's near-juggernaut best just three games into the 2024-25 NBA season. It's a bit too early to start tracking trends beyond the Grizzlies monitoring Morant's health game by game to start the 82-game slog. However, the coaching staff will always be gauging just how the newest additions to any roster are fitting in. For instance, Edey and Jaylen Wells are looking like rotational mainstays already.

Yuki Kawamura and Cam Spencer are relegated to mop-up duty, but those minutes matter greatly for their individual development. Every minute matters for Morant's Grizzlies, coming off a grueling two-year grind through surgery and suspension. Getting all of the new guys to get with the veteran game plan is a priority for head coach Taylor Jenkins.

He told ClutchPoints there will be a more hands-off approach to start the season.

“Being on the road with the plane rides, the bus rides, the team dinner after the Utah game, I think it is going well,” Jenkins shared. “You'd have to ask them. I definitely give them their space but I see that the vibes have been great. Even after a tough loss (versus the Houston Rockets) I saw the group come together and respond. We are a resilient group. I hear the dialogue our veterans are having with our rookies and how responsive they are to those guys.”

Jenkins is encouraged by the on-court balance as much as the boisterous laughter coming from the locker room constantly.

“We are throwing a lot at (Zach Edey) and (Jaylen Wells),” Jenkins said. “These guys are learning a lot. The intentionality from our guys who have been here for a couple of years has been a big thing (in the locker room). To do that early in the year and not just say ‘Hey rooks come along' and they are actually embracing it. That is not just on the court that is off the court. I'm seeing it and it's going to organically grow day by day.”

Ja Morant, Grizzlies going after Yuki Kawamura

When it comes to rookie hazing, most of it usually stops after the preseason. Carrying bags, fetching food on the road, or making sure to keep snacks around are some usually season-long keepers the veterans utilize. Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells have to sit up front during film sessions to soak everything in. Ja Morant revealed little else, offering only a suggestion when the topic of Yuki Kawamura's missing jelly beans was brought up after a win over the Orlando Magic.

“Y'all better get your order in,” Morant laughed. “Get your order in because Yuki's candy is good.”

Kawamara was asked about the candy, jelly beans specifically, because of the disappointment expressed by another veteran about the usual stash spot being empty. There is already one Christmas stocking hanging in a locker, but it could have been usual rookie duties.

Nope. Just Kawamura being friendly and sharing a bit of Japanese culture.

“I gave my teammates some Japanese snacks like jelly beans,” Kawamura shared. “There was chocolate…”

The rest of the answer was lost in translation and calls for more candy from behind the cameras. Memphis might want to stock up though. If they are needed after every win, these Grizzlies seem to be in demand of about 60 cases worth. Winding through the Western Conference to earn a top-four seed will require at least 50 or so.