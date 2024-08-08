Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant did not play in the 2028 Olympics, but he is widely regarded as a candidate for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, California.

The Grizzlies guard was nonetheless watching closely on Thursday as Team USA stormed back to beat Team Serbia in the second half of their semifinal matchup. He offered up an honest take while watching Stephen Curry, aka ‘Chef Curry,' help lead the U.S. to a big late game win.

Morant was riding the same wave as Team USA fans nationwide while witnessing Curry's masterful second half performance. He shared his thoughts on X, which are now going certified viral.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant's take on Stephen Curry's heroism

Morant was short and sweet on X, formerly Twitter. He spoke from the viewpoint of a fan as he watched Team USA come back from a second half deficit vs. Team Serbia and Nikola Jokic. Coach Steve Kerr's lineup decisions have been roundly questioned. This time, he made the right choice, which Morant took notice.

“I wasn't taking Steph out,” Morant said with a laughing and crying emoji.

Team USA wound up winning by a score of 95-91 as they battled back and eventually passed the Serbian team.

Curry dropped a Herculean 36 points on 12-19 shooting including 9 for 14 from three-point range.

Team USA onto the gold medal round

Team USA is set to face France at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 10. With so much star power set to take the court ranging from Stephen Curry to LeBron James to Victor Wembanyama for Team France, expect the Grizzlies living legend Ja Morant, Draymond Green and several other stars to be active on X sharing their thoughts and opinions.

Team USA hasn't played its best game yet. With such a talented opponent on deck for Saturday, don't be surprised if Stephen Curry, LeBron James and the rest of the roster give the Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and other star players something to talk about.