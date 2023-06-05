Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. offered his take on Dillon Brooks' trash talk to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in the NBA playoff series between the teams.

“It definitely helped [the Lakers] get around something, get some energy,” Jackson Jr. said on the “Podcast P” show with Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George. “But he is old. He kicked our a–, and he's old.”

James and the Lakers defeated the Grizzlies in six games.

Brooks said after the Grizzlies' 103-93 Game 2 win James is “old” and he doesn't “respect anyone until they come and give me 40 (points).”

Two games later, James had 22 points and 20 rebounds in the Lakers' 117-111 overtime win in Game 4.

It wasn't 40 points, but James dominated the rest of the series with averages of 22.4 points on 48.4 percent shooting, 11.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Brooks struggled to defend James and at one point was ejected for reaching in and hitting James in the groin in the Lakers' 111-101 Game 3 win.

Dillon Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 for this hit to LeBron. pic.twitter.com/LL9CLRAryy — ESPN (@espn) April 23, 2023

The Grizzlies, who were the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, were very confident in themselves before the playoffs.

Point guard Ja Morant notably said, “We're fine in the West,” when discussing the Grizzlies' competition.

Memphis is in a weird spot this offseason. Brooks and the Grizzlies will reportedly move on, and Morant is under fire for a video in which he flashed a gun on camera for the second time this year.

The Grizzlies are feisty, competitive and shown they do not back down to the NBA's top competition. They have to figure out channel that talk into playoff wins.