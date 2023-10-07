Team USA had a very disappointing performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Not only did they not win the gold medal as they've been accustomed to, they failed to medal at all losing to Canada in the bronze medal game. The entire team took a lot of criticism, but one player who kind of bared the brunt of the criticism was Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. Jackson had a disappointing individual showing at the FIBA World Cup and was heavily scrutinized for his rebounding woes throughout the tournament. With NBA training camp underway, Jackson revealed his renewed commitment to getting stronger on the glass as per Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“Rebounding needs to be more of a staple of things I think about all the time,” Jackson said. “. . .It's on my mind, it's on my brain. You always think about things you can get better at. I have so many different responsibilities on the floor. That's a big one for our team.”

Jaren Jackson is a natural forward for the Grizzlies and was being used at center during FIBA World Cup play. It's not quite a role he was used to and he averaged only 2.9 rebounds throughout the entire tournament. Throughout his NBA career though, rebounding hasn't always been a big statistical number for Jackson. He holds a career average of 5.5 rebounds per game.

This past season, Jackson was named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. He averaged 18.6 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots. He shot 50.6 percent shooting from the field, 35.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.