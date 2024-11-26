The Memphis Grizzlies welcomed Ja Morant back into the starting lineup before a win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the FexEd Forum. It was to be the All-Star's first game since a November 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. There would be something new for Morant to adjust to, however, as there would be a rookie in the starting lineup. Against all odds, it was Jaylen Wells and not Zach Edey, being penciled in as one of the first five Taylor Jenkins sent out on the court.

Jenkins has had no reason to second-guess the decision to start a second-round rookie either. While Jaren Jackson Jr. is giving the Grizzlies an All-NBA caliber season so far, the choice for the most pleasant surprise a month into the 2024-25 NBA season was easy. Wells, not Ja Morant, was the first rookie in franchise history to have a game with 25+ Points, at least five three-pointers, and five or more assists after all.

Marcus Smart would have been in shock if the Grizzlies weren't grinding away together every day.

“It is incredible to watch (Wells) work,” Smart shared. “Just the way that he comes in every day and doesn't say much but he listens and he hears everything. He is playing with the ultimate confidence and that is what we are going to need. I'm proud of him and we need him to keep going.”

“At this point, I’m trying to win,” Smart stated after beating the Trail Blazers. “(Wells) has come in and he’s taking the reins very well. We are going to let him ride it out and see what he can do with it.”

Wells seems to be just warming up. The rookie posted 26 points (10-14 FGA, 6-10 3PA), four rebounds, and six assists in 32 minutes to help the Grizzlies get revenge on the Chicago Bulls. He is now averaging 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game but those numbers barely scratch the surface of just how much Wells is affecting the outcome on a nightly basis.

“I think you can see every game how much better we get,” Wells said. “Got a couple of guys down but we've got to step up and take the lead…It feels good and it gives you the energy to keep going, especially when it is working. We've got a lot of movement on offense and people get tired but when it's working, it's motivation to keep doing it. On the defensive end too, it's all positive.”

Every conversation mentioning Jaylen Wells in Memphis is positive as well. The 21-year-old has scored at least 10 points nine times since Halloween. He has averaged approximately 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal or block since being thrust into a starting role.

So, sure, there are many bright spots to highlight with the Grizzlies having only one real disappointment. It would still be hard to argue against Wells being the most pleasant surprise this year. At the current rate, it could lead to some All-Rookie awards at the end of the season.